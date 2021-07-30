Quantcast
Tax issue: Is shooting range amusement? (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 30, 2021

A day at the shooting range may provide amusement, but, for tax purposes, one range is hoping the state’s high court also sees it as a place to “learn how to shoot, practice necessary professional skills, and improve self-defense training.”

