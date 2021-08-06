Boost transparency, hold big pharma accountable

The stagging price of prescription drugs has put Arizona patients in a corner — too often forcing them to decide between buying the medications they need or affording the necessities of life like rent, groceries and utilities. The solution to this problem comes at its root: holding big drug companies, which have sole discretion to set prices, accountable.

Drug makers have sole control over the list price that is set on their products. That list price dictates every step in the process that subsequently plays out in the supply chain. Brand name drug companies repeatedly hike these prices, often in two large batches each year, resulting in an always-escalating crisis of affordability for patients and massive costs for taxpayers.

According to a recent study from AARP, taxpayers spent more than $16 billion in just one year to cover brand name drug companies’ price hikes that exceeded inflation on the most popular drugs covered under the Medicare Part D program. That is $16 billion in extra cost for just taxpayers on just the 50 drugs under just that one government program that helps seniors access their medications in just one year on just the portion of price hikes that exceeds inflation.

Gallup found that 58 million Americans couldn’t afford their prescription drugs before the coronavirus upended health care coverage and the financial stability of so many in our communities.

In 2020, as Americans faced that pandemic, the AARP analysis found brand name drug companies increased prices at double the rate of inflation.

Arizona has more than 1.26 million seniors, aged 65 and older, living in our state, more than the entire populations of eight states. The pricing practices of big drug companies and the implications for the Medicare Part D program and its beneficiaries therefore have an outsized impact on the Grand Canyon State.

To provide relief for Arizona patients, our policymakers in Washington must disincentivize Big Pharma’s price hikes and help ensure consumers can access affordable medications.

Boosting transparency will be critical. Increased list price transparency that requires drug companies to report and justify price hikes above certain ranges will allow lawmakers and the public to see exactly which drug companies are most at fault for excessive price hikes and providing a natural disincentive for bad pricing behavior.

Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema should vocally advocate for the advancement of transparency legislation like the Fair Accountability and Innovative Research (FAIR) Drug Pricing Act and Prescription Drug Sunshine, Transparency, Accountability and Reporting (STAR) Act.

Transparency alone, however, will not address the entirety of the challenge. That is why the senators must also demand that their party leaders, who control the Senate, House and presidency, take urgent action on solutions that will hold big drug companies accountable and deliver substantial relief from runaway drug prices.

Solutions that have garnered significant support from both sides of the aisle include measures to prevent drug companies from receiving taxpayer subsidies for price hikes above the rate of inflation, caps on out-of-pocket costs for seniors and reforms to the Part D program to give brand name drug companies a share of the cost liability for Medicare beneficiaries who reach the catastrophic phase of coverage.

These solutions, combined with increased transparency, can fix the crisis of prescription drug affordability and put Arizona families, seniors and communities on stronger footing.

Getting the job done will require dedication and political guts. As Senator Kelly said in a campaign ad promising to lower drug prices last year, “a single prescription can cost thousands, but Washington politicians, they look the other way after taking millions from drug companies. Drug companies protect their profits and those politicians, they protect their careers. But isn’t Congress’ job to protect us?”

Senator Kelly is right that Congress should stand up to powerful special interests to deliver results on drug prices for Arizonans. Now, he has the chance to make that happen.

I encourage Senators Kelly and Sinema to make this a priority and work to ensure these solutions make it to the president’s desk this year. There are Arizonans whose lives and livelihoods literally depend on it.

Tyler Montague is president of the Public Integrity Alliance.