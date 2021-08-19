Quantcast
Court: Senate must turn over public records (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times August 19, 2021

The Arizona Senate must turn over audit records requested by watchdog group American Oversight, including those in the possession of Cyber Ninjas, the Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

