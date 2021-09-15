Quantcast
Musical chairs: Rep. Terán to fill vacant Senate seat

Musical chairs: Rep. Terán to fill vacant Senate seat

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times September 15, 2021

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Rep. Raquel Terán to fill the Legislative District 30 state Senate seat, a vacancy created by the resignation of Tony Navarrete in August.

