Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / education / School board group’s copyrights in crosshairs (access required)

School board group’s copyrights in crosshairs (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times October 22, 2021

ASBA compared its policy services to a Microsoft Word subscription and said that its model policies are its intellectual property.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Conservatives launch school board alternative (access required)

A new organization calling itself a nonpartisan school board association is headed by Republican activists, including the first vice chair and treasurer of the Republican Party of Arizona, and the daughter of the chairwoman. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */