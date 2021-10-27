Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County supervisors appoint 3 lawmakers (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times October 27, 2021

The legislative game of music chairs continued this week as supervisors in Maricopa and Pinal counties named three new appointees to fill vacancies in the Arizona House of Representatives.  In Maricopa County, Christian Solorio will take the Legislative District 30 House seat vacated by now-Sen. Raquel Terán, a Democrat, who filled the Senate seat vacated by ...

Issue:

