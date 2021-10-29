Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Commission approves draft legislative and congressional maps (access required)

Commission approves draft legislative and congressional maps (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 29, 2021

Despite concerns of Democrats on the panel, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a map that would give Republicans an edge in electing members of the legislature for the balance of the decade. And at least part of that is because they voted to create a legislative district in Pima County ...

