Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Bill proposes partisan school board races (access required)

Bill proposes partisan school board races (access required)

By: Nick Phillips December 2, 2021

A new bill would put school board elections on partisan ballots, forcing board candidates to declare a party affiliation. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey plays starring role at RGA conference (access required)

Doug Ducey was one of the stars of the Republican Governor's Association showlast week at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */