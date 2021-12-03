Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
6 new members appointed to House (access required)

6 new members appointed to House (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times December 3, 2021

Since the Legislature adjourned sine die on June 30, six new House members have been appointed to fill the seats of members who resigned or, in one case, died. And three seats are still vacant. 

