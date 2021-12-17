Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / GOP glimpse into election law fights (access required)

GOP glimpse into election law fights (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times December 17, 2021

Republican lawmakers who met December 13 to discuss allegations of voter fraud in Pima County during the 2020 presidential election provided a glimpse at what some of the policy battles in next year’s legislative session could look like. 

