Cyber Ninjas not paying attorney (access required)

Cyber Ninjas not paying attorney (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times December 28, 2021

Cyber Ninjas’ attorney is seeking to drop out of two audit-related public records lawsuits, claiming his client stopped paying the bills. 

