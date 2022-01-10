Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Pols, music, activists, help trumpet start of 2022 Legislative session (access required)

Pols, music, activists, help trumpet start of 2022 Legislative session (access required)

By: Piper Hansen Arizona Capitol Times January 10, 2022

Legislators new and old, governor candidates and Arizona’s congressional representatives joined with Arizona residents around the state’s Capitol Monday as the Eastern Arizona College Marching Band trumpeted the first day of the 55th legislative session. American flags and signs adorned with messages like “Let’s go Brandon” and “vaccines are unsafe” littered the lawns surrounding the Capitol ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Reopening economy: Ducey has hand on ‘dimmer switch’ (access required)

Don’t expect scenes reminiscent of Black Friday stampedes or running with the bulls when Arizona’s economy restarts.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */