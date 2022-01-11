Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ex-politician in prison for adoption scheme loses appeal (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press January 11, 2022

A former Arizona politician in prison for running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands has lost an appeal of one of his sentences.  The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a six-year sentence and $100,000 fine given in Arkansas to Paul Petersen, a Republican who served as ...

