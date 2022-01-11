Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / Two GOP legislators seek revisit, repeal of local vacation rental regulation ban (access required)

Two GOP legislators seek revisit, repeal of local vacation rental regulation ban (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 11, 2022

Some Republican lawmakers want to revisit -- and repeal -- the 2016 measure which stripped local governments of their ability to regulate short-term and vacation rentals.  Rep, Walt Blackman of Snowflake said the legislation pushed by Airbnb and its other companies and supported by Gov. Doug Ducey has had a serious negative effect on neighborhoods. So ...

