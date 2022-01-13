Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bolding fears a 2022 session like 2021 (access required)

Bolding fears a 2022 session like 2021 (access required)

By: jguzzon January 13, 2022

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding thinks this year’s session could be a lot like last year’s. The Laveen Democrat discussed the upcoming session in a recent interview with the Arizona Capitol Times. While he said he thinks there are some opportunities for bipartisan collaboration, notably on water policy, he worries 2022 will see another long and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */