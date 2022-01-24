Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Why do Republicans dismiss truth, deny facts?

Why do Republicans dismiss truth, deny facts?

By: Guest Opinion January 24, 2022

I am trying to start to start the New Year off on a positive note, but reality, which you can see with your own eyes, is sadly refuted by many people. It is very difficult to understand why the Republican Party dismisses the truth and denies facts.  I have been told that no matter how thorough my research, fear mongering and blatant misinformation will take precedent over anything I might say.

Why have Republicans in Congress shown no gratitude towards the courageous actions of the Capitol Police who saved their lives on January 6th?  Elected leaders have lost their way when common decency and having a moral compass is overshadowed by political aspirations, power and greed.  It is predicted that the Republican Party will win back both the House and Senate this November. Are you prepared for Republicans to invoke voter suppression laws, eliminate programs for those who need it most, ignore the constitution, and disregard  rule of law?  Today’s Republican Party is a far cry from what our Founding Fathers envisioned.  I want to live in a democracy, how about you?

 

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

