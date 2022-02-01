Faith will save our country

Do you believe that “things happen for a reason”? I have believed this my whole adult life. Sometimes the outcome makes us sad but then turns out to be a blessing in disguise. I do believe God allows bad and evil things to happen as He does not force his creation to love and serve Him. Yet when we turn to God and follow His ways, it is then that we can see true change in our country and our world.

After a year of President Biden and his inept administration, not only conservatives but also moderate Democrats and independents are witnessing the destruction of our country and the loss of our freedoms and liberties. Therefore, I believe God is allowing the Far Left radicals to destroy everything good about our country so the disbelievers of Him will finally “see” that they want their country back like it was under President Donald Trump. God is a loving God, but He’s not happy with those who are destroying the country He gave us. I also relate this to people not taking good care of their bodies which God gave them. It is the only body we’ll ever have and the only country we’ll ever have, and it is up to us to take good care of them!

I am a member of the AMAC (Association of Mature American Citizens) and in their December 2021 magazine, Rebecca Weber, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor in Chief, wrote her welcome entitled “Now is a Time of Hope.” I thought her message was so inspiring that I want to share some of what she said.

“Our country is at a crossroads, and Americans are feeling it. Rather than feel overwhelmed by the weight of the world, I pray that the Spirit of God fill each AMAC member with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of what being an American really means. We stand for the flag. We kneel before God. We honor the rights of all Americans. We embrace our differences, and we learn from one another. We believe in the American dream that is rooted in our God-given freedoms. Our freedoms to life, liberty, and happiness are not bestowed on us by men, but by God and God alone. I pray that families across America are strengthened and protected from the evil in the world. The good news is that God never breaks His promises, and we are reminded that ‘God works for the good of those who love Him who have been called according to His purpose’ (Romans 8:28).”

With the upcoming primaries for local, state, and federal candidates and the General Election in November 2022, it is very clear how we should vote to stop the madness in our Democratic-run States and our Federal government.

May God Bless our United States of America!

Sharon Major

Sun City