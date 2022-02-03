Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House moves critical race theory ban to Senate (access required)

House moves critical race theory ban to Senate (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 3, 2022

Two controversial education bills, one banning “critical race theory” in Arizona schools and one that, supporters say, would keep sexually explicit materials out of schools, passed the House on party-line votes Thursday.  Gov. Doug Ducey called for a critical race theory ban and giving more power to parents in his State of the State address. A ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Bill sets 15-foot distance to film cops (access required)

Sponsor of House Bill 2319 says it will keep officers safe and result in better police videos while critics say it would be an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */