Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Kelly leads cash game, but polls show tight Senate race (access required)

Kelly leads cash game, but polls show tight Senate race (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 4, 2022

New fundraising figures and another poll show Arizona’s Senate race beginning to shape up, though the big question still remains – which Republican challenger will face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly in November?  Publicly available polling has shown Attorney General Mark Brnovich clearly ahead in a GOP primary matchup, although with more than enough undecideds to tip ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Covid loomed over State of the State (access required)

New fundraising figures and another poll show Arizona’s Senate race beginning to shape up, though the big question still remains – which Republican challenger will ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */