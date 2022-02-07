Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / Bowers backs bid to stop gay, transgender discrimination (access required)

Bowers backs bid to stop gay, transgender discrimination (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 7, 2022

House Speaker Rusty Bowers is throwing his weight behind a bill to ban discrimination against gay and transgender people.  “It is the doctrine of my faith that we are all brothers and sisters, and we belong to the family of God,” Bowers, R-Mesa, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ...

