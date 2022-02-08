Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / Holiday status may be on tap for election days (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 8, 2022

The Senate government committee on party-line vote Monday moved forward a bill to create state holidays on primary and general election day and would also repeal Arizona counties’ authority to establish early voting operations.  According to SB1474, sponsored by Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, state residents would be allowed to be absent from their jobs on the day of elections. ...

