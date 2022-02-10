Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Brnovich, Trump had multiple contacts in December 2020 (access required)

Brnovich, Trump had multiple contacts in December 2020 (access required)

By: Nick Phillips February 10, 2022

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was among the roughly dozen state attorneys general who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House about a month after the 2020 election, emails show.   The December 10, 2020, luncheon in the White House Cabinet Room came two days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit asking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Border invasion opinion thrusts pressure to Ducey  (access required)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was among the roughly dozen state attorneys general who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House about a ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */