Home / legislature / GOP lawmakers flex political muscle on LGBTQ bills (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 18, 2022

House Speaker Rusty Bowers still wants a hearing for a bill he is co-sponsoring to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people, even if he has to handpick the committee to get it done.  On Thursday, Bowers joined with the Democrats to vote down a bill that opponents viewed as discriminatory against transgender or nonbinary Arizonans. And Bowers ...

