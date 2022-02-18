Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House Speaker Bowers files for Senate run in ‘22 (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 18, 2022

House Speaker Rusty Bowers filed a statement of interest today to run for a seat in the Arizona Senate.  Bowers, R-Mesa, is term limited and cannot seek re-election to the Arizona House of Representatives. He filed to run for Senate in his current Legislative District 25 but will run in the new Legislative District 10, a ...

