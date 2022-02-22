Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / AZ group gets Supreme Court to take LGBTQ rights case (access required)

AZ group gets Supreme Court to take LGBTQ rights case (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2022

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBTQ people in the case of a Colorado web designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her from offering wedding website designs to gay couples.  The high court said Tuesday it would hear the case of Lorie Smith. The Denver-area ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Senate may waive spending cap, avert school crisis (access required)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBTQ people in the case of a Colorado web ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */