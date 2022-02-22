Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Homelessness finds bipartisan shelter in Senate committee (access required)

Homelessness finds bipartisan shelter in Senate committee (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 22, 2022

Republicans are showing a new interest in addressing homelessness this session by supporting legislation previously championed by Democrats as five bills passed out of a Senate committee Tuesday, including one that could see $100 million put into the Housing Trust Fund.   The bills were brought by Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria, and David ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate panel moves bill to create Lt. Governor (access required)

A Senate committee voted Thursday to approve bipartisan legislation that will let voters decide if they want to establish a Lieutenant Governor in Arizona.  

/* code for tag simpli.fi */