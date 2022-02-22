Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police (access required)

House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2022

 An Arizona House committee on Monday approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances after the Republican sponsor made changes he said were designed to address constitutional concerns.   The original proposal from Rep. John Kavanagh made it illegal to record within 15 feet of an officer ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AZ group gets Supreme Court to take LGBTQ rights case (access required)

 An Arizona House committee on Monday approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances after ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */