Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Rep. Chavez: Let’s get focused on voter rights, economics (access required)

Rep. Chavez: Let’s get focused on voter rights, economics (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 22, 2022

Dear Editor, As 2022 begins, many of us are reminded of the chaos, division, and seemingly distracted legislating that plagued the Democratic Party this past year. Holding a majority in the House, Senate, and White House is rare, and with a difficult midterm season on the way, the Democrats need to buckle down and focus on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

First they came for abortion, then they came for birth control (access required)

Dear Editor, As 2022 begins, many of us are reminded of the chaos, division, and seemingly distracted legislating that plagued the Democratic Party this past ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */