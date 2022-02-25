MOLLY CARSON

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

MARKET LEADER SOUTHWEST REGION RYAN COMPANIES

With more than 15 years of experience in the field, Molly Ryan Carson takes the lead on several of Ryan Companies’ real estate development teams and business development endeavors. She joined the company, which was founded by her great-grandfather, as a laborer, working summers through her time at Saint Mary’s College where she earned degrees in psychology and business in 1995. From there, she worked her way up to senior vice president, a position she’s held since 2018.

Carson is involved with numerous real estate organizations, notably serving for the year 2021 as the chair of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. She also formerly served as the chair for the association’s Arizona chapter. She sits on the board of directors for Phoenix Children’s Hospital and on the board of trustees for Xavier College Preparatory.