Kelly tackles rising prices in first ad of re-election bid

Kelly tackles rising prices in first ad of re-election bid  (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 27, 2022

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing Wednesday the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year's much tougher political environment for Democrats.   Kelly's ad highlights his family's humble finances growing up and paints "too many politicians" as out of touch with the financial struggles facing Americans. ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

