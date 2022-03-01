Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot  (access required)

Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2022

The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday joined the GOP-led state Senate in approving a measure that will ask voters in November to drastically boost identification requirements needed for in-person and mail voting in the battleground state.  Arizona already has very strong voter ID laws, but Republicans contend they leave room for fraud or illegal votes. Democrats ...

