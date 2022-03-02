Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / education / Auditor: Not all teachers got 20% raise (access required)

Auditor: Not all teachers got 20% raise (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 2, 2022

Arizona schools have not lived up to the 2018 school year promise to increase teacher pay by 20% by this past year.  A new report by the state Auditor General's Office found that statewide average salaries are up just 16.5%, or $7,977 a year. And just 87 of the 205 school districts actually hit or exceeded ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Legislature considers forcing employers to pay employees who refuse vaccinations (access required)

Arizona schools have not lived up to the 2018 school year promise to increase teacher pay by 20% by this past year.  A new report ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */