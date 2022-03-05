Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Bill Gates: ‘great concerns’ about state’s election future  (access required)

Bill Gates: ‘great concerns’ about state’s election future  (access required)

By: Cronkite News Service March 5, 2022

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told a national panel Wednesday he has “great concerns about the future” of election integrity in Arizona, after threats following the 2020 election and as election deniers run for Secretary of State in 2022.  Gates was joined on the McCain Institute panel by local officials from other states ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voting bills unite faith leaders to oppose AZ Super Bowl

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told a national panel Wednesday he has “great concerns about the future” of election integrity in Arizona, ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */