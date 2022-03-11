Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Gun happy GOP lawmakers push for expansion (access required)

Gun happy GOP lawmakers push for expansion (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times March 11, 2022

Republicans have introduced several bills this year to expand the places where people can carry a concealed handgun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

GOP push to slice up Maricopa County advances  (access required)

Republicans have introduced several bills this year to expand the places where people can carry a concealed handgun. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */