State begins 1st execution since 2014 (access required)

State begins 1st execution since 2014 (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 5, 2022

Arizona's first execution in eight years is set for May 11, following the Arizona Supreme Court issuing an execution warrant for death row inmate Clarence Dixon on Tuesday. 

