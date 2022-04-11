Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Finchem, Biggs answer lawsuit to disqualify them from running for office (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 11, 2022

Attorneys for candidates for office are asking judges to throw out complaints that they can't legally run based on contentions they are guilty of insurrection for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

