Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Audit probe poses problem for next AG (access required)

Audit probe poses problem for next AG (access required)

By: Nick Phillips April 15, 2022

The extraordinary interim report that Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued on his election fraud investigation last week indicated that the probe might take months or even years to finish, which suggests it might not be over by the time Brnovich leaves office next January. That means the controversial and politically charged investigation could be dropped in ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Supreme Court won’t hear GOP challenge to mail-in voting (access required)

A petition brought by the Arizona Republican Party that sought to end early and mail-in voting isn’t going anywhere at the state’s highest court. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */