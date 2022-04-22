Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After Trump statement, a new reality for Brnovich (access required)

After Trump statement, a new reality for Brnovich (access required)

By: Nick Phillips April 22, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich will have to soldier on in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate without Donald Trump's endorsement – and perhaps with the former president actively opposing his candidacy. 

