Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / New groundwater management district sought (access required)

New groundwater management district sought (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2022

A proposal apparently headed to the November ballot would have voters in rural southeastern Arizona decide whether to create a new regulatory district to manage large-scale groundwater use for agriculture in an area where aquifer levels have dropped in recent years. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit (access required)

Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */