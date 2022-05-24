Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Clemency board denies death row prisoner's leniency request

Clemency board denies death row prisoner’s leniency request (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times May 24, 2022

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency unanimously denied clemency to death row inmate Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. 

