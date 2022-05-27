Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / New health measure restrictions limit local control (access required)

New health measure restrictions limit local control (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times May 27, 2022

Some local officials aren’t excited about a slate of new laws that limit the ability of governments and schools to take measures to control Covid – or other health issues – going forward.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Inflation looms as major issue in general election (access required)

Inflation is already taking a toll on local residents' wallets and it’s shaping up to be an important theme in general elections this fall. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */