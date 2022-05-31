Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tactic to force vote on gun bill fails (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 31, 2022

Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check.

