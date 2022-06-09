Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Attorney: lawsuit seeking ballot hand count flawed (access required)

Attorney: lawsuit seeking ballot hand count flawed (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 9, 2022

A lawyer for the state's largest county is telling a federal judge that a lawsuit by two Republican candidates seeking to require a hand count of the 2022 election is legally and factually flawed. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Tactic to force vote on gun bill fails (access required)

Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */