Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Education groups give state budget mixed reviews (access required)

Education groups give state budget mixed reviews (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 23, 2022

Though some education groups said it didn’t go far enough, others lauded the $18 billion bipartisan budget passed early Thursday morning as a step in the right direction for K-12 education funding. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

GOP candidate sues Republican Party, chairwoman  (access required)

Longshot Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Neely is suing the Republican Party of Arizona, Chairwoman Kelli Ward and unnamed party officials, alleging he was unlawfully excluded from party debates and events. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */