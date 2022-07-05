Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Child support, unemployment checks issued after cyber attack (access required)

Child support, unemployment checks issued after cyber attack (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 5, 2022

The checks are now in the mail. That's the message from the state Department of Administration this week to about 800 Arizonans who were counting on getting their child support, child care and unemployment checks by the first of the month.
