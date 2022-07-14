Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / ACC declines to act on SRP $1B expansion   (access required)

ACC declines to act on SRP $1B expansion   (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times July 14, 2022

After adding a controversial project to its agenda at the last minute, the Arizona Corporation Commission then took no action related to the gas plant expansion proposed by Salt River Project that the commission shot down earlier this year. 
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Activists, lawmakers divided on officers’ response to protests (access required)

Arizona Department of Public Safety officers fired tear gas at pro-abortion protestors at the Capitol after some in the crowd attempted to enter the Senate, drawing praise from some legislators and criticism from protestors and civil rights advocates. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */