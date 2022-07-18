Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democrats must protect ability for online platforms to remove misinformation (access required)

By: Guest Opinion July 18, 2022

In the wake of the devastating murder of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ-4) took to Twitter—not to offer comfort to grieving families, but to peddle misinformation falsely accusing a transgender woman in Georgia of the crime. At a time when Arizona and other states are already struggling to combat dangerous election misinformation online, Rep. Gosar's tweet highlights the continued need for policymakers, and Democrats in particular, to protect online platforms' ability to moderate content.
