Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arizona House Speaker Bowers censured, says he wouldn’t change a thing  (access required)

Arizona House Speaker Bowers censured, says he wouldn’t change a thing  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez and Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 21, 2022

House Speaker Rusty Bowers was censured by the Arizona Republican Party this week as retaliation for his testimony to the January 6 committee, but he said if he could go back, he wouldn’t do anything differently. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo