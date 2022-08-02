Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Ducey: voters should have confidence in election results (access required)

Ducey: voters should have confidence in election results (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 2, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey has a word of advice for people who believe Arizona elections lack integrity. You're being lied to and deceived.    
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Man arrested in connection with threat sent to Secretary of State Office (access required)

The FBI arrested a Massachusetts man Friday on charges he made a bomb threat sent to the office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. 