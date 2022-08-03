Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Masters will lead GOP bid to take back control of U.S. Senate (access required)

Masters will lead GOP bid to take back control of U.S. Senate (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 3, 2022

Blake Masters will lead the bid by Republicans to take back control of the U.S. Senate.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Brnovich fighting to bring criminal charges against firm tied to Invest in Ed (access required)

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is making a last-ditch effort to bring criminal charges against the firm that circulated petitions for the voter-approved 2020 Invest in Ed ballot measure.